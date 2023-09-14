University of Leeds secures hosting rights for prestigious UK Corporate Games 2024

The University of Leeds Conferences and Events team is thrilled to announce that it has successfully secured the opportunity to host the prestigious UK Corporate Games 2024, following a highly competitive bid process. This victory is a testament to the University’s outstanding sports facilities, on-site accommodations, the versatility of its event spaces, and its exceptional ability to host social events in collaboration with Leeds University Union (LUU).

Scheduled to take place from the 25 to the 28 of July 2024, the University of Leeds will serve as the central hub for the UK Corporate Games. This strategic location will infuse the Games with an exciting, city-based atmosphere.

Rob Wadsworth, Director of Campus Innovation at the University of Leeds said:

“We’re delighted to be chosen as the hub for this fantastic city-wide festival that will bring people together from across the UK and Europe. Under the expert eye of our Conferences and Events team and supported by a range of services from across the University, I am confident we’ll help create one of the most memorable UK Corporate Games yet!”

“At the University of Leeds we have unrivalled sports facilities such as The Brownlee Centre, the UK’s first purpose-built triathlon training centre and the Edge, a state-of-the-art gym. This means that we are well versed at hosting prestigious sporting events including the Rugby League World Cup and the UK Transplant Games. We look forward to working with partners across the city to add another respected event to this list with the UK Corporate Games!”

The Games Director, Doug White said:

“We are delighted to announce that the city of Leeds will host the 2024 UK Corporate Games. We’re extremely excited to work closely with Leeds City Council and the University of Leeds, to make this the best UK Corporate Games ever”.

Leeds is a fantastic city, and we know all our Games competitors and competing organisations will share our excitement. Leeds is one of the UK’s foremost cities for growing enterprises and we want to provide all businesses the opportunity to get involved in this memorable event.

The Games brings people and companies together from across the UK and Europe and provides businesses and their employees with an opportunity to team build, promote health and wellbeing through sport, network as well as promote their brand”.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said:

“We’re delighted that Leeds has been chosen as the host city for the UK Corporate Games 2024. It’s a real feather in our cap, so thank you to the organisers for bringing it here and well done to all those from the council and the university who worked on the bid.

“I’m sure the event will be a great example of how sport can unite people and inspire them to reach their goals through determination, positivity and teamwork.

“It will also be a perfect opportunity to showcase Leeds’s strengths as both a passionate sporting city and a brilliant place to do business.

“Everyone involved can look forward to a typically warm Leeds welcome – roll on next summer and the start of the action!”

The University of Leeds Conferences and Events is truly honoured to be hosting the UK Corporate Games 2024, and we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience that reflects the spirit of our city and the values of this prestigious event.