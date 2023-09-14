The 2023 edition of the Event Technology Awards is fast approaching and finalists for each of the 34 categories have been announced. Take a look at the shortlist here.

This year saw six new categories in the mix, all of which have been embraced by the industry with plenty of entries and at least three companies making the shortlist in each.

The most popular categories amongst entrants were Best Virtual Event Platform with a total of nine finalists being chosen and shortlisted, closely followed by Best Conference Technology (under 10,000 attendees) which produced eight – with hybrid, in-person and virtual event platform provider vFairs appearing on both lists.

As in previous years Evessio’s platform handled submissions flawlessly. Creating a seamless process from entry to sharing the submissions with the judging panel which includes industry names from Bloomberg, Forbes, Easyfairs, Money 20/20, Informa Connect and more.

Once again the awards will see the return of their long time headline sponsor One World Rental who’s team are always keen to show their support to the industry.

ETA Co-Founder Adam Parry says: “Every year I’m amazed by the standard of entries and this year is no exception. Glancing over each category before we submit to our judging panel is always exciting, but this year – dare I say it, was even better!

“There’s so much innovation out there especially when it comes to Immersive experiences, which incidentally also incorporates one of our new awards “Best Immersive Brand Experience”. I really am on the edge of my seat to see who the judges choose to win.

“As always a massive thank you to our headline sponsor One World Rental and this year’s incredible team of judges – it’s a tough job but I know you’ll do it justice”

The winners of the Event Technology Awards 2023 will be announced at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th of November just after day one of Event Tech Live 2023.