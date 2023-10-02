veSpace acquires experiential agency, Chilled Events

veSpace has acquired experiential and promotional events agency, Chilled Events.

The latest addition to veSpace will boost the global venue sourcing and event management agency’s experience and growth opportunities in business-to-consumer experiential events.

Chilled Events’ team of nine, including Managing Director, Colin Hill, will be retained by veSpace, and sit within the event production arm of the business.

The team will provide existing and new veSpace clients with wider experiential and business-to-consumer live event experiences, while Chilled Events’ portfolio of clients, including UK property development and investment companies, will benefit from veSpace’s scale, resources, buying power, and in-house digital media capabilities.

Anita Lowe, veSpace chief executive officer, said: “Chilled Events is an energetic and inventive live events team which excels in experiential and promotional events. They apply expertise, skills, and hands-on experience from arts, entertainment, and hospitality backgrounds to deliver some of the most immersive and creative B2C campaign experiences I’ve seen. Our teams align in many areas, from our drive for event excellence to sustainability aspirations. I’m excited to see what we can do for our clients, together.”

Hill added: “Anita and I know our businesses will be smarter together, and we’ve shared countless creative possibilities already. Now, we can’t wait to introduce the veSpace and Chilled Events teams to each other and to share our plans with our clients. We’re both passionate about finding solutions to common sustainability issues as well, and I love how veSpace takes its eco-responsibilities seriously as a vocal and pro-active team.”

Watch Behind The Scenes: How veSpace acquired a Chilled vibe.