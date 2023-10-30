UK Festival Awards Announces 2023 Shortlists

The UK’s only fully festival focused awards is back for another huge edition on Tuesday 5th December 2023 and this year’s shortlists have been announced. The ceremony, celebratory meal and festive drinks all go down at Manchester’s Escape to Freight Island in an event that is for the whole UK festival sector and beyond. Any festivals can be voted for and all hopefuls have to do is make sure their event is registered for the public votes while fans can also nominate events, people and suppliers for the judged categories.

This year the most standout festivals will be awarded once more with two new categories added: Best Micro Festival, which celebrates those super-boutique events, and Transport Impact Innovator, which will highlight festivals that strive to reduce the huge impacts of audience travel.

These come on top of returning, fan-voted awards including Best Large, Medium and Small Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival, Best New Festival, The Grassroots Festival Award, Best Family Festival, The UK Greener Festival Award and Best Non-Music Festival.

As well as those awards, a special festival industry panel of 20 judges is also assembled to judge further award winners such as Best Festival Production, The Brand Activation Award, Promoter of the Year, Line-Up of the Year, The Community Impact Award and many more.

Manchester is one of the UK’s foremost festival cities with a rich and diverse music and entertainment heritage, and Escape to Freight Island will once again be the venue and will come alive with music and festival lovers all gathered to celebrate with with a menu that highlights the offerings of their in-house food outlets and all hosted by a soon-to-be announced, number one selling band.

The official show guide can be found at https://www.festivalawards.com including more information on all awards categories, shortlists, menus and more.