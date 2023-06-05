Top of Article

NEC Birmingham has become the first venue in the UK to host The FRIENDS™ Experience, as it looks to expand its long-stay event portfolio.

Opening on Saturday 8th July, it will give visitors the chance to recreate their favourite scenes from the show, with the NEC venue being transformed to showcase interactive sets including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic FRIENDS™ fountain.

The FRIENDS™ Experience is another step in the NEC’s strategy to bring greater diversity to its campus, exploring new event formats including long-stay options.

Richard Mann, New Business Director at NEC Birmingham, said: “It’s going to be an exciting summer, as we transform Hall 10 into a haven for FRIENDS™ fans!

“There are three main threads to our diversification strategy; long-stay exhibitions; festivals and special events. Put simply, we’re looking to host more of these kinds of events, ideally in times of year when we’re less busy with our core business.

“For me, one of the NEC’s USPs has always been the venue’s collective mindset that there are endless possibilities on site, so we’re always looking for new opportunities.

“We’re expecting a strong appetite for this event from fans across the Midlands and beyond, with our central location meaning visitors from across the country can enjoy the experience as we bring it to the UK for the first time.”

The show currently hosts experiences in New York, Brussels, Seattle and Philadelphia, with its most recent run in Paris attracting more than 150,000 visitors.

For more, visit https://thenec.co.uk/whats-on/the-friends-experience-the-one-in-birmingham/