Introducing the Gravit8 Tablet walls

Make people Gravit8 to your stand, and keep them there!

Gravit8 Tablet Walls gives you the impact of a giant screen, with the detail of an individual sales tool! We create gigantic cinema screen sized walls from hundreds of tablets, then bring them to life with amazing, cutting-edge digital software. Boost your exhibition engagement with the Gravit8 Tablet Wall.

When it comes to maximising return on investment from an exhibition and conference schedule, it’s ultimately about driving more footfall and engagement, and increasing your opportunity to sell. As exhibition engagement specialists for over 15 years, we know exactly how to do that!

Exhibition halls are designed to funnel delegates between stands, but concourses can often get crowded, and delegates are bombarded with a lot of different messages. Making your brand visually eye-catching can create a beacon for delegates, driving their desire to stop with you. That’s where the Gravit8 Tablet Wall comes in…

Our innovative solution involves arranging up to hundreds of tablets to form a giant wall, which is then activated by cutting-edge digital software to create a captivating and interactive display. These walls are guaranteed to draw attention and increase engagement at exhibitions. With our software, you have the ability to control the entire wall as a single unit, creating a seamless visual, or you can detach an individual Tablet for more personal sales interactions.

There’s nothing more frustrating for a delegate than stopping on a stand, only to find all the personnel engaged with other delegates. Stand and watch for a while and you’ll watch your audience drift onto and off the stand based entirely on whether they’re immediately approached. That’s where interactivity is a must.

Not only do the Gravit8 Tablet Walls make a big visual impact, but it also serves as a powerful tool for boosting engagement. The complexity of the wall makes it an eye-catching feature that is sure to draw people towards your stand, while the ability to detach individual tablets allows for more personalised and interactive sales conversations.

The Gravit8 Tablet Walls are also incredibly versatile, making it suitable for a wide range of exhibitions, events, and trade shows. Whether you’re showcasing a new product, presenting a brand message, or simply looking to create a buzz, the Gravit8 Tablet Wall offers a unique and effective solution.

Whether you decide on a large dynamically shaped Tablet Wall, or a standard 16:9 format, combined with eye-catching graphics and sound, these are an instant attractor to your stand. It’s ultimately about creating an immediate focal point for your stand, setting you apart from your nearest neighbours and captivating the attention of nearby delegates.

See how clients like R3, TikTok and AstraZeneca use the Gravit8 tablet wall to stand out from the crowd here.

Sponsored Content