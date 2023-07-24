Top of Article

The Mermaid London opened its doors to more than 130 fundraisers taking part in the Streets of London Night Walk, raising over £10,000 so far for the homelessness support charity.

The Night Walk, on July 15, was organised by Streets of London, a charity funding specialist support projects for homeless people in the capital, and saw fundraisers complete a 10-mile trek as the sun set over London.

The Mermaid London, which is located on the banks of the River Thames at Blackfriars, acted as the start and finish points for the walk. Team members offered hands-on support by checking fundraisers in, cheering on participants, and giving out delicious energy balls provided by catering partner, Seasoned. Attendees made the most of the multi-purpose event venue’s facilities and water stations, whilst their family and friends enjoyed exclusive access to its River Rooms, which boast panoramic views of the London skyline and streets below, to spur them on.

Alicia Duncan, Venue Director at The Mermaid London, said: “It was an honour to support Streets of London with its incredibly successful 2023 Night Walk. Our General Manager, Chris Byrne, was in the thick of it taking part in the walk on behalf of The Mermaid London. He did a fabulous job and we are all proud.

“We are incredibly humbled by the difference Streets of London make to the homeless community in the capital and proud to support them to raise as much money and awareness as possible for the charity throughout 2023. The real-world impact of its efforts cannot be overstated, and events such as this reinforce why it is so important to #MakeMeetingsMatter for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

The route, which took between two-and-a-half and four hours to complete depending on walking speed, incorporated many of London’s best-loved attractions including Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge, Trafalgar Square and St Paul’s Cathedral. Starting at 7.45pm, fundraisers began their starlit stroll in daylight and finished in the dark to experience just one aspect of the reality of life on the streets.

The Mermaid London announced its official support for Streets of London earlier this year, pledging to donate £1 per day delegate rate package booked in 2023. The leading conference and events venue also committed to donate £5 for every festive booking.