RX announces new General Manager of RX India

RX is pleased to announce the appointment of Umang Gupta as the Country General Manager for RX India. Umang, formerly the Marketing Director for Elsevier in India & Southeast Asia, brings extensive experience within the RELX group to his new role, where he will focus on expanding RX’s events portfolio in India.

Peter Kumposcht, Managing Director for RX India, commented, “I am thrilled to welcome Umang to our team and am eager to collaborate with him as we further develop our presence in India. His deep understanding of RELX, combined with his knowledge of our business and ethos, will be invaluable as we aim to build upon the successes of RX in India.”

Umang Gupta stated, “I am honoured to be a part of the RX India team and am looking forward to contributing to the next phase of growth for RX in India.”

Kumposcht emphasized Umang’s pivotal role in enhancing RX’s exhibitions and digital capabilities in India. He stated, “Umang’s leadership will drive our efforts to create smarter events, fostering our communities, enhancing customer businesses, and expanding our remarkable events portfolio in India.”