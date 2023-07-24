InEvent announces integration with Microsoft to enhance virtual and hybrid event experiences

Top of Article

InEvent, the leading all-in-one event management software company, has announced its partnership with Microsoft. It is designed to empower event organizers to deliver enhanced virtual and hybrid experiences within the Microsoft Office 365 productivity ecosystem.

The new integrations allows users to:

Sync event schedules and details directly from InEvent to Outlook and Microsoft Calendar using AI enabled syncing capabilities. This makes it easy for planners to share time-critical event information with remote attendees and colleagues who use Microsoft Office 365 tools on a daily basis.

Integrating with Microsoft Teams will enable live streaming and video calling directly from within InEvent events and sessions. This will facilitate virtual networking, Q&A sessions, breakout discussions, and live events for remote attendees. Organizers can launch Teams calls with just a few clicks from the InEvent platform.

Content-sharing capabilities will allow InEvent session recordings, materials, and news to be posted directly to Microsoft Teams channels. This ensures remote attendees stay current on all event information and content within the Teams environment they already use.

Single sign-on (SSO) access using Microsoft credentials will streamline the login process for attendees and organizers with Microsoft accounts. They will not need to remember a separate InEvent username and password.

The AI powered integrations aim to maximize productivity for organizations leveraging Microsoft Office 365 tools and ChatGPT AI technology for hybrid and virtual events. Attendees will experience a more consistent, AI powered experience bridging the gap between in-person and virtual participation.

The InEvent and Microsoft integration is now available for all InEvent customers.