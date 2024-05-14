Skiddle releases initial findings of year-long mental health study during Mental Health Awareness Week 2024

Skiddle, the UK’s leading independent ticketing platform, has published early findings from its landmark mental health survey of music and event professionals in the UK, coinciding with this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

Launched at the beginning of April, as a follow-up to an industry-first study conducted back in 2018, the survey aims to highlight new challenges facing the community in the wake of the pandemic and amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Venue proprietors and promoters of gigs, club events, and festivals in particular are being urged to participate to help Skiddle and its partners identify the regions and locations in the greatest need of mental health support.

Lending support to the initiative is a long list of prominent mental health charities and ambassadors. Among them the likes of Music Minds Matter/ Help Musicians UK, Music Support, Manchester’s Headstock, Bristol Nights, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), the Association for Independent Festivals (AIF), the Association for Independent Promoters (AIP), the Association of Electronic Music (AFEM), the Music Venue Trust (MVT) and newly added partners, Getahead and Blue Rhythm, an organisation that specialises in helping creatives work through a diverse range of mental health challenges.

The early results, shared via Skiddle’s Promotion Centre Blog and social media channels, paint a bleak picture of the general mental well-being of professionals in the industry, compounded by several contributing factors.

When asked if they felt financially secure, for example, over a third of respondents disagreed while 28% said the stress of work had caused problems with substance misuse. An alarming 50% of participants said they’d experienced periods of poor mental health due to the job with 30% stating they didn’t know where to find music industry-specific mental health support, further highlighting the need for the study.

Alongside these findings, Skiddle is set to publish a wide variety of content to provide value and assist those who might require support during Mental Health Awareness Week 2024 – from interviews with leading mental health organisations to advice from the Skiddle team and more.

Insights from the study, set to wrap up in April 2025, will be compiled and transformed into a range of valuable resources, such as white papers, freely downloadable handbooks, guides, and additional materials.

Duncan King, Head of Festivals and Partnerships at Skiddle, said of Mental Health Awareness Week and the research project:

“The preliminary findings from the study depict a rather grim landscape when concerning the mental well-being of professionals operating within the event sector. We’re acutely aware of the numerous challenges stacked against the community at present and this data further solidifies the need for additional support and resources from the wider industry.

During Mental Health Awareness Week 2024 especially, we’re urging organisers of events, venue managers and proprietors to get involved and share their experiences in our survey. Your input will enable us to bring about new avenues for support, allowing us to assist those most in need, improving the state of mental health in the UK for all.”

Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Skiddle-mental-health-survey-2024

For anyone struggling to cope with their mental well-being and needing support, text the word ‘MUSIC’ to 85258 to receive free and confidential support, 24/7.