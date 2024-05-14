Venue Spotlight: Brighton Conference Centre

The Brighton Centre is the largest Conference Centre in the Southeast of the UK outside of London and it was the first purpose-built Conference Centre in the UK. That means they have had over 45 years of experience in understanding the needs of large conference and exhibition events.

They have light spacious interiors, and their simple hire rate offers exclusive venue hire of all their 23 spaces in the main building giving conference organisers the flexibility to create bespoke events that match the high expectations of delegates. They also have one of the best locations in the UK for large-scale events situated directly facing Brighton Beach and just minutes away from a multitude of bars, restaurants, independent and high street shopping as well as famous tourist attractions such as the Brighton I360 and the world renowned ‘Brighton Royal Pavilion’ and of course hotels, in fact they have over 10,000 bed spaces within a 15-minute radius!

Equally, Brighton is a city renowned for its diversity and prides itself on ensuring that everyone can access (in full) everything the city has to offer, and The Brighton Centre is no different. The team has received full Equality and Diversity Training and venue-wide disabled accessibility training, and they are proud to have the Gold Standard Award for ‘Attitude is Everything’ and status as an ‘Age and Dementia Friendly Venue’.

Images: Adam Bronkhorst

The Brighton Centre have spent time working hard to improve the facilities and service offered to clients to ensure every visitor feels welcome and delegates can expect the following access facilities when at conference:

Extra wide entrance doors which are operated by a push button.

Disabled accessible toilets.

Genderless ‘ toilets for everyone’

A quiet room offered as standard within venue hire for anyone needing to escape the highly sensory experience of events.

A Changing Places facility as standard for guests with additional needs.

Accessible lifts to all floors, with spoken messages indicating which floor the lift is on and whether the doors are opening or closing. Additionally, all lifts have grab bars for delegates with impaired mobility.

Lift facilities to the stage for speakers

Fully staffed information Desk with low level counter

Digital Induction loop

Assistance and service dogs are always welcome.

Recognition of the Sunflower Lanyard scheme and trained staff to support visitors wearing one.

Navigating the venue

The Brighton Centre is carefully designed as a purpose-built conference venue to allow easy navigation for all delegates. Delegates can expect light open spaces with wide corridors on main conference floors. In addition, lifts to all floors ensures breakout rooms are fully accessible.

Included in your simple full venue hire rate they include a staffed information Desk and offer tannoy announcements to delegates and visitors as standard. In addition, the fully trained team of up to ten stewards are also available to help navigate the building and offer a warm Brighton Centre welcome.

Conference Organisers are also encouraged to take advantage of the digital totem screens to help with signage around the venue. The Brighton centre have developed bespoke technology in the form of their Conference Organisers Dashboard which means you have full control of the screens in advance of your event to upload content to improve the delegate experience once in the venue.

Your dedicated venue Event Manager will also be on hand from contract stage to the day to discuss your access needs and to offer their full support to ensure all your delegates enjoy a warm welcome and inclusive event at the Brighton Centre.

Sponsored Content