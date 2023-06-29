Top of Article

Event professionals have been empowered, informed and inspired to think, connect, plan and live differently during day one of The Meetings Show 2023.

The UK’s leading event for the meetings and incentives industry welcomed thousands of buyers and industry specialists through the doors at ExCeL London earlier today for the start of two days of inspirational learning, business and networking opportunities.

Opening keynotes delivered in partnership with speaker consultancy Spectrum saw Lucy Eden, founder of Be in Your Element invigorate the audience in Wellness for creativity while networking and faith exclusion expert Farah Hussain gave confidence tips for introverts in her session How to network when you’re an introvert.

There were interactive sessions in the Blank Canvas – a new space designed for experimentation and to provide a place where attendees can push boundaries and unleash creativity – including Let’s Talk, a ‘clubhouse’ style conversation around safeguarding and inclusion and mental health and wellbeing and Fail Like a Pro, a workshop delivered by Clowns Without Borders.

More than 600 exhibitors, including global destinations, venues, and suppliers met with planners from some of the world’s biggest organisations and event agencies to demonstrate how they could support their next conference, meeting, event or incentive.

A number of stands welcomed buyers to network informally over tea and coffee, or glasses of fizz and cocktails and others held competitions and exciting activations with everyone invited to toast the end of a successful day at The Meetings Show Networking Drinks in the Central Lounge.

The show continues tomorrow (29 June) with yet more opportunities for learning and connecting.

Discussions on sustainability and technology will kickstart a day of inspiring talks, while the Blank Canvas will give event professionals the chance to get more hands on with a DIY recruitment workshop.

Later in the day, The Business of Events, which ran a sector-wide consultation in early 2023, will bring senior industry stakeholders together to discuss policy initiatives and explore how they will form part of a wider agenda to develop a comprehensive plan in Government Policy Initiatives for the Events Sector.

A wide range of sessions covering pertinent topics – from AI to data – will continue through the day finishing with Jumpstarting Your Career in Events. The panel discussion, part of The Meetings Show’s support for the future of the industry, will explore how aspiring professionals can launch their careers in events.

Jack Marczewski, portfolio event director, The Meetings Show, TEAMS Europe and Business Travel Show Europe, said: “We’ve had an incredible first day of The Meetings Show 2023 and it has been wonderful to see thousands of members of the business meetings and events community #TakeTheTime to join us. There has been an immense buzz around the show floor with thousands of meetings and networking events happening on stands. Our re-energised education programme has been a huge hit with event planners and we can’t wait for more tomorrow.”

For more information and to attend day two visit https://www.themeetingsshow.com/