First Sight Media appoints marketing manager

Top of Article

First Sight Media, the live event video production company, has announced that it has appointed Emma Platt as its marketing manager. Platt joins the company after 13 years with Bloomsbury Publishing, where she managed the marketing for its tax and law content.

Platt will be responsible for managing First Sight Media’s social media, advertising, email marketing, and other messaging, promoting its services and raising its profile among existing customers, potential clients, and the public.

Rich Belcher, managing director, First Sight Media, said, “We are delighted to welcome Emma to First Sight Media. Her experience and knowledge are exceeded only by her enthusiasm and passion for what we do. It was clear from our first conversation that she understands First Sight Media’s mission to be the best, and will use all her skills and expertise to ensure we communicate that effectively to our customers, prospects, and the world.”

Platt added, “I already knew that First Sight Media was an excellent employer and a leader in the field of event video, so it was top of my list when I decided to move out of the publishing sector. The timing of my decision could not have been better, and I’m very excited to be starting this new role with such a dynamic and welcoming team.”