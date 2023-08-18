Grand Designs Live, the UK’s premier home design and innovation exhibition, will return to Birmingham from Wednesday 4th October to Sunday 8th October 2023.

This year’s show will feature a huge variety of exhibitors spanning across four different sectors: build, kitchens and bathrooms, gardens and interiors with expert guests hosting stage talks.

The 2023 show will take place over five days, offering visitors invaluable inspiration for their homes. You can expect to discover an array of specialists, ranging from architects to building suppliers, kitchen designers, bathroom designers and many more. In addition, you will also find unique bespoke furnishings and designs alongside original pieces of artwork. The show promises to be even more spectacular than ever before, offering something for everyone.

As the worlds focus shifts to creating more sustainable homes and creating a cleaner place to live for all, Grand Designs Live will be showcasing some fascinating ways to make green living accessible for all. Visitors should expect to find eco-friendly project inspiration with the latest innovation; ways to decarbonise your home. This year the show has an array of incredible and innovative exhibitors to elevate your home into an eco-masterpiece. From, GreenRoofTops to Tepeo Ltd showcasing zero carbon heating solutions, as well as ways to conserve energy at home with decarbonising heat pumps and lighting innovations from EnerPHit. It has all aspects of your home covered, not only saving you money but keeping your home future proof and running efficiently. Key features also include sustainability talks and workshop demos, celebrating the best conceptual and eco-friendly construction ideas. Grand Designs Live is encouraging everyone to take simple, small steps towards making their home self-sufficient and carbon neutral.

Additional features returning to this year’s show include:

Live Talks – hear from an array of industry experts across three theatres where an exciting and engaging line-up of speakers will take centre stage each day

Green Living Live – all visitors gain entry to this inspiring event dedicated to showcasing eco-friendly products and services from companies that put sustainability at the heart of their business

Ask an Expert – discuss your build and renovation plans on a one-to-one basis with specialists in architecture, construction, finance, interior design and more

Green Living Advice Zone Powered by OVO – ask specialists for the best advice on decarbonising your home. They will cover anything from solar energy to heat pumps



Tickets are available to buy now from £13 via the Grand Designs Live website https://gdlbirm.seetickets.com/tour/grand-designs-live-nec

Show timings are 10:00 -17:00