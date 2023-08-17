Power Logistics delivered a comprehensive and sustainable power solution to both the ceremonial elements and live broadcast from Westminster Abbey of the Coronation of TheirMajesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Working for Identity, Power Logistics’ experienced project management team was involved in the pre-production planning phase for the prestigious event.

The full power solution included Stage V generators, battery energy storage systems, cable and distribution equipment and DDA compliant cable ramp at several key venues/ positions in central London. Minimising carbon emissions was at the forefront of the solution devised by the Power Logistics’ team. This was achieved by utilising Stage V generator sets and battery power, as a primary source, for power generation wherever possible.

It is thought to be the most extensive use of battery power at an event within the UK with 26 battery energy storage systems ranging from 15kWH – 422Kwh deployed at various sites including Green Park, Queen Victoria Memorial (outside Buckingham Palace), Whitehall, St. James’ Park and The Mall. These were sourced from a variety of suppliers and selected based on their application to ensure they offered the correct solution and minimised energy usage and environmental impact. For example, where the in-house power at a venue was small, the team bolstered it using a battery energy storage system and completely negated the need for a generator.

In addition, there were five generators at Westminster Abbey which powered the live broadcast of the Coronation service three were used for the OB units and broadcast compound with the other two in action for the lighting rig installed within the Abbey.

Ian Peniston, Power Logistics’ operations manager comments: “With so many facets to the Coronation and the numerous stakeholders involved, from the procession route and audience welfare to security points and broadcaster requirements, it was a complex project to deliver. Meticulous planning, not only from our project management team in devising the sustainable power solution, our office-based operations team and engineering team who carefully packaged and prepared the equipment for a seamless installation by the onsite team. They were responsible for the logistics behind its implementation e.g., deliveries had to planned around Royal movements, Changing of the Guard and temporary road closures.

“Our planning team also worked closely with our supplier partners, carefully analysing their solutions and selecting the correct equipment for the task at hand. With an emphasis on sustainability, it was imperative that the most efficient solution was deployed. This led to having not only the right tools for the job but also the right people onboard to deliver this historic and prestigious event.”

Power Logistics also delivered site and show power for the Coronation Concert that was held at Windsor Castle.

The company has a long history of supporting Royal events, including Her Majesty The Queen’s Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees, the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Operations Forth Bridge and London Bridge.