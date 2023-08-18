InEvent, a leading provider of event management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Bull as their new Sales Director. With over 20 years of experience in the meetings and events industry, Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong focus on SaaS technology to this key leadership role.

Tim Bull has a proven track record in driving sales and business growth within the industry. Before joining InEvent, he held notable positions at renowned organizations. Tim served as the VP Sales, EMEA & APAC for Bizzabo, where he played a pivotal role in expanding market presence and achieving remarkable sales growth. He also held the position of Managing Director of Sales, EMEA & APAC at Stova and EMEA Director of Sales at Lanyon/Cvent, where he successfully developed and executed sales strategies to drive business success.

In addition to his contributions to the event industry, Tim has held roles at esteemed companies such as Deutsche Bank, Whitbread, De Vere, Zibrant, and Active Network. This diverse background has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of the industry landscape and a unique perspective on driving sales and business development.

As the Sales Director at InEvent, Tim Bull will leverage his extensive knowledge and proven experience to develop and execute successful sales and business development strategies. His focus will be on surpassing financial targets, ensuring effective account management, and driving overall business growth. With his deep understanding of the events industry and expertise in SaaS technology, Tim is well-positioned to guide InEvent’s sales team toward continued success.

“We are delighted to have Tim Bull join us as our new Sales Director,” said Pedro Góes, CEO of InEvent. “His exceptional experience and expertise in the meetings and events industry, combined with his deep understanding of SaaS technology, will be critical in driving our sales growth and expanding our global footprint. We are confident that Tim’s leadership and strategic vision will strengthen our market position and accelerate our growth.”

Based in the UK, Tim Bull will lead the sales team at InEvent and collaborate closely with clients to deliver tailored event management solutions that exceed expectations.