A new study published by The Hague & Partners Convention Bureau last month shows that while it is important event legacy is driven by the associations and not-for-profits hosting events, destinations can provide practical support and unique knowledge to help deliver lasting impact.

The research (https://bit.ly/42PtNPL), which surveyed association-focused respondents working to achieve a legacy or considering it, found that just 22% believed the destination should provide legacy project recommendations.

Instead, 52% of respondents identified other practical support as being more important, with funding and investment (22%), staffing and resources (20%), and training and education (10%) being the top priorities.

However, the study also found that network development through introductions to relevant local stakeholders was the most important area of practical support providable by destinations, with 25% of respondents identifying this as a priority.

“This research highlights the unique knowledge that destinations bring to the event planning process and their ability to facilitate connections that can help deliver a lasting legacy,” comments Bas Schot, Head of Convention Bureau.

“During the research, destination and venue partners emphasised the importance of working collaboratively with organisers to help them deliver on their legacy goals. These included not just the necessary infrastructure to deliver an event but also more abstract requirements that might be considered days, weeks, months or even years after an event. Ultimately, this demonstrates the positive role that destinations can play in supporting event legacy, both in the short and long term.”

Overall, the research confirmed that while the responsibility for creating event legacy lies with the associations and not-for-profits hosting an event, destinations have a vital role to play in supporting the process. By providing practical support, unique knowledge, and facilitating connections, destinations can help to ensure that events create a positive and lasting impact in line with an organiser’s strategic mission and goals.

The research was conducted in two stages – quantitative research via a workshop with 11 leading international association conference professionals and quantitative survey data gathered from 70* event professionals from around the world.

The full white paper and research results can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/42PtNPL

*The 70 surveyed event professionals can be broken down as:

64% in house association PCOs

10% agency association PCOs

13% corporate conference planners

2% charity conference planners

11% other