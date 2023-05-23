Top of Article

The Business Design Centre (BDC) is proud to welcome the Event Industry News (EIN) team this September to celebrate the launch of the 2023 edition of their Conference Buyer’s Guide, sponsored by the BDC. Leading on from the success of previous years’ editions, the guide aims to deliver a comprehensive overview of our industry, whilst acknowledging all that makes conference events what it is today, with attendance from event associations, brands, organisations, and agencies.

The BDC, formerly the Royal Agricultural Hall, is a versatile and dynamic space, which plays host to a diverse calendar of conferences, exhibitions and a growing number of resident businesses across a range of industries. Situated in the vibrant community of Islington and holding a capacity for up to 5,300 guests, inviting hundreds of events and more than 950,000 visitors per year, the venue strives to provide an unparalleled experience for all who visit.

BDC Venue Sales Manager, Charlotte Barker, comments, “I’m delighted to welcome event professionals from across the conference sector to the BDC. It’s great to have the opportunity to meet and share experiences with others in the industry at the EIN Breakfast to launch the Conference Buyer’s Guide is a perfect chance to do that, right here at the BDC.”

The launch of the EIN Conference Buyer’s Guide will be held over a breakfast in the BDC’s

Auditorium, where event professionals will come together to network and debate current topics from across the UK’s conference sector.

If you would like to enquire about holding a conference in our event spaces below, or simply would like arrange a site visit with one of our conference team members to check out our spaces, please email enquiries@bdc.london, and one of our team members will be happy to help.

The Event Industry News team are now taking submissions for the guide, please reach out to include your company on features@eventindustrynews.com.