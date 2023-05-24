The Festival Buyer’s Guide 2023

Top of Article

The Festival Buyer’s Guide returns for 2023, packed with suppliers who can take your outdoor experiences to the next level.

More people went to festivals in 2022 than in 2019, proving that this sector has bounced back and is booming once again!

Inside you’ll see there’s a huge emphasis from companies and events who are striving to be more sustainable, a serious topic and as an industry we can all play our part, no matter how small. Swapping to suppliers with a greener ethos, is the way to go. Check out Flow, Evolution Dome and Festivall for starters.

From Ticketing to Tents, Sound and Staging this year’s guide has it covered….

