TagMix boosts social media engagement for UK festivals by 300%

Leading UK festivals including Creamfields, The Isle of Wight, 2000 Trees, El Dorado, The Big Feastival and Lakefest are among 20 pioneering events that experienced a significant increase in social media reach and engagement this summer, thanks to TagMix-enhanced content.

TagMix’s breakthrough technology allows clips from live performances, captured on any phone or video device, to be seamlessly merged with professional audio direct from the sound desk. This means high-quality content can be instantly posted online, even while performances are ongoing, without the hindrance of traditional editing or poor audio quality.

The resultant boost in both views and likes averaged 300%* across the festivals covered in 2023 (*Instagram), when compared to content posted by the same events whose audio had not been enhanced by TagMix. This is consistent with data from Independent Venues Week earlier this year which also highlighted that 71% of artists tagged in a TagMix-enhanced post would share it to their own audiences.

Andy Owen, Head of Marketing & Creative at Cream Global, remarked on the impressive results: “TagMix surpassed our expectations, delivering outstanding content backed by hard numbers.”

Agreements with the major labels ensures automatic rights clearance for the majority of artists. As an additional service to the festivals, the Company provided individual consultations with artists, guaranteeing their support and awareness of the content produced.

TagMix founder and CEO Andy Dean says: “Artists greatly appreciated our presence at the festivals, as it allowed their live festival moments to shine online, capturing the true essence of their sound rather than the usual poor reflections they’re used to from phone-captured audio, or an overdubbed studio recording.”

Max Holmstrand, Manager for Swedish House Mafia remarked that he was: “Very impressed and the sound quality is incredible.” Elsewhere, The Chemical Brothers utilised TagMix at their Isle Of Wight headline appearance to preview new single ‘Live Again’ on Instagram, while a clip of Craig Charles’ DJ set at Cambridge Club Festival achieved viral status with over 10.5 million views on Facebook.

Andy Winmill, Lakefest Festival Director, emphasised the economic impact for festivals: “TagMix played a pivotal role in Lakefest’s sell-out success this year, enabling us to more efficiently reach our target audience and register record early-bird sales for 2024. As an independent festival, TagMix is now integral to our marketing strategy.”

Steve Jenner, TagMix’s Director of Festivals, expands on this financial upside: “The data from this summer shows conclusively that, if only 1% of the new, highly targeted fans delivered by TagMix convert to ticket sales, festivals can anticipate an average revenue bump of £290,000 each, per year. In these challenging economic times, TagMix offers a compelling strategy for festival organisers to fortify their online relationships with fans. It also presents an avenue for festivals to shift towards a more robust, year-round, data-driven business model and for brand partners to engage audiences much more effectively and measurably.”

Building on this success, expansion into 2024 will cover up to 40 festivals across the UK and Europe.