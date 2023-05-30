Top of Article

The UK will host the 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly (GA) from 4-7 November 2024 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Glasgow, previously used as the location for COP 26.

The SEC announcement took place during IMEX, Frankfurt and underlines yet another positive story for Glasgow, Scotland, and the UK. The event will bring together over 1,000 senior delegates, including heads of police, ministers, senior government officials and INTERPOL senior leadership, from across 195 member countries

Already a global leader in security and policing, hosting the event will give the UK a central role in one of the most important policing and public safety events in the world, bringing together INTERPOL’s 195 members in one common goal – to prevent global illicit activity, and to tackle criminal threats and risk worldwide.

The General Assembly is INTERPOL’s highest governing body and the largest global gathering of senior law enforcement officials and heads of ministries. The event represents a key opportunity to drive innovation and leadership in international police cooperation, to tackle major crime trends and security threats facing the world, including organised crime, counter-terrorism and fraud.

Kathleen Warden, Director of Conference Sales, Scottish Event Campus, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the 92nd Interpol General Assembly to the Scottish Event Campus, and to Glasgow next year. We’re excited to be setting the stage for this major international conference, one of the most important policing and public safety events in the world which will drive the agenda for positive change in global security. Having been the proud host venue for COP26, being selected as the UK venue for this event cements our reputation as the natural home for world events of scale and complexity. Once again, some of the most important conversations of our time will be happening in our venue, and it’s a reminder of the true value of conferences which drive societal, economic, and environmental progress.”

Aileen Crawford, Head of Tourism and Conventions, Glasgow Convention Bureau, said: “Glasgow once again takes centre stage for another crucial international conference. As host city we’re looking forward to making the international delegation welcome, and to supporting all stakeholders in delivering a world-class event.”

INTERPOL’s General Assembly meets annually, the UK’s hosting of the event will follow this year’s 91st General Assembly in Vienna, Austria.