“There’s always an alternative to the standard solution. We accept the challenge." Co-Founder Anthony Smith

Launching their rebrand at Event Tech Live, Yoonity (previously 3D-VR LiVE) have evolved their platforms to provide even more options for virtual events, meetings and immersive experiences.

Since the beginning of the year, Yoonity has unveiled 23 new features and updates across both of their platforms (Connect and Explore), with a wave of further new developments due throughout 2023.

Built for customisation, their platforms enable you to deliver exceptional virtual events and 3D experiences, freeing hosts from the constraints of traditional virtual event and 3D platforms.

Beyond the cutting edge tech, their events knowledge and close connection with their clients make Yoonity events not only successful but easy, fun and a refreshing alternative to just being a tech provider.

As a reaction to inflexible longer term subscriptions models and per event pricing that doesn’t always fit the mould, Yoonity have introduced a new 30 day licence for its ‘Connect’ platform. Adapting to growing industry demand for more flexible pricing with no long term commitments, the new structure allows unlimited events within the licence period with simplified user bands.

The stunning new Yoonity website gives an insight to both of their platforms as well as their client-led approach, visit www.yoonity.co.uk to learn more.