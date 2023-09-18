Registration for Event Sustainability Live is now open

The first ever Event Sustainability Live (ESL) will take place at ExCeL London on the 15th & 16th of November 2023.

Organised by Event Industry News (EIN) and brought to you by the team behind its Sister exhibition, Event Tech Live. ESL aims to help event professionals to reach their sustainability goals.

The ESL show floor will deliver the latest trends, innovations, and products from companies and venues providing eco-conscious solutions developed to make events more sustainable.

Partnering with leading industry associations to curate an informative conference that will cover up to date topics and themes with a focus on sustainability. It’s set to make its mark as a must-attend educational event. Confirmed speakers from; isla, ESSA, Powerful Thinking, GDS-Movement, The Bulb, Worlds Better, Event Cycle and more.

Visitors are encouraged to register early and plan their journey in advance, making the most sustainable choices possible.

Event Sustainability Live Co-Founder, Adam Parry, comments: “Sustainability is a huge topic in the events industry and should be at the forefront of all organisers minds. Ultimately that’s why we launched ESL – we want to get better and we know that other organisers want to get better too.

“We’re certainly not the authority on the subject, nor do we proclaim to be, but with the help of industry bodies and experts such as isla, Vision2025, AGF and other partners we’re learning more every day and our audience will too.

“Big thank you to our headline sponsor Evolution Dome who are just one of the incredible suppliers on the show floor, doing all that they can to make events more sustainable.

“Register today, come on down and let’s learn together. After all it’s the big picture that counts and as an industry we can always do more”.

Event Sustainability Live 2023 is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th November 2023. Register now.