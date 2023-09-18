The OVO Hydro has today kicked off its 10th birthday season with the launch of HYDR10 – a celebration of the last decade at one of the world’s busiest and best venues. The season has commenced with the launch of a short film which captures key moments from across the years, beautifully projected onto the iconic exterior and soundtracked by Glasgow favourite Gerry Cinnamon’s track ‘Ghost’.

Over the next month, the Scottish Event Campus will continue to see more of the world’s most recognised acts coming to the venue which continues to play a crucial role in Glasgow’s event success.

HYDR10 will also include a host of exciting activities, including a special edition podcast series with some of Scotland’s favourite stars plus a commemorative photography installation.

Since opening its doors on 30 September 2013 with a showstopping performance from honouree Scot Sir Rod Stewart, the OVO Hydro has welcomed over 10 million visitors and has continually ranked in the top 5 busiest arenas across the world, most recently securing no.1 Worldwide on Billboard Top Grossing Venues (with a capacity of 10-15k).

In addition to live entertainment business, the OVO Hydro has been home to a number of major international conferences, most recently the internationally recognised COP26 climate change conference which took place at the Campus in November 2021.

Debbie McWilliams, Director of Live Entertainment said “

As we are poised to reach this milestone, we couldn’t be prouder of the success of the OVO Hydro. It has been an outstanding decade of music, comedy, sport, and business events. The venue has gone from strength to strength, year on year and is firmly placed as world-class in the global entertainment industry.

With over 1,000 shows staged, 10 million fans through the door and a cabinet filled with awards – there is a lot to celebrate. We are delighted to launch our 10th birthday season and over the coming weeks, we’ll be shining the light on the fans, artists, promoters, and partners who have played a pivotal role in our success!

The last decade has also seen the venue host some of the biggest international events including 2014 Commonwealth Games and MTV Europe Music Awards, and in late 2021 was front page of papers across the globe when it hosted the most important climate summit of our generation, COP26. Designed and built by Foster + Partners, the third addition to the Scottish Event Campus has since been internationally recognised for commitments to creating a more sustainable industry and in March 2022 was awarded the world’s first ‘A Greener Arena’ certification by A Greener Future.