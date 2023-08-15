Pigeonhole Live partners with Event Tech Live

Interactive audience engagement platform Pigeonhole Live will serve as Engagement Partner for Event Tech Live (ETL) at ExCeL London in November, organiser Event Industry News has confirmed.

Easy to use and highly customisable, through the likes of Q&As, polls, quizzes, chat, and reactions, Pigeonhole Live is a sought after, smart means to foster audience interaction in virtual, in-person, or hybrid settings, as clients the likes of Unilever, Deloitte, Singapore Airlines, and Adobe bear testament.

Joon Yeng HEW, co-founder and chief business officer at Pigeonhole Live, comments: “As the dust settles from post-pandemic transition, it’s an exciting time for global event tech professionals to identify and tap on emerging long-term opportunities.

“Pigeonhole Live, the Official Engagement Partner at ETL London 23, is proud to spark inspiring conversations within the leading event tech community.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, says: “Working with Pigeonhole Live puts us in a position to interact with the ETL audience like never before. It means they can play a real part in proceedings, which adds a whole lot to the takeaway value of the event.

“I’m really pleased we have Pigeonhole Live’s support in 2023.”

Event Tech Live is at ExCeL London on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th of November.

https://eventtechlive.com