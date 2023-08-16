Venue Spotlight: Bath & West Showground

Are you looking for a new location to host your event? Why not check out the Bath & West Showground, which was recently awarded Event Venue of the Year 2023? With vast open-air spaces, a woodland area, a 4×4 course, a miniature railway and even a lake, it is the perfect event venue, which combines the modern requirements typically found in the city with the relaxing & beautiful Somerset countryside.

Nestled in the heart of Somerset, across a stunning site of 240 acres, the Bath & West Showground features a variety of sizeable indoor spaces which can be used together or individually, to host larger scale events. Smaller spaces are also on hand, which includes a theatre with a stage & seating for up to 120. Video conferencing technology, high speed wifi, AV technology can be included, along with a variety of catering options and multiple breakout rooms if required.

With acres of space available anything is possible at the Bath & West Showground. From trade shows to a product launch, conferences to staff training, gala dinners to team building, or even your staff Christmas Party! The Bath & West Showground can cater for just about any event of any shape or size! And the best part? There is extensive free parking available on site, no congestion charges, and no clean air charges – just plenty of fresh, open air!

More recently, the Bath & West Showground has launched a NEW Day Delegate Rate, with a strong focus on wellbeing. With a delicious new menu packed full of mouth-watering superfoods, stress relieving diffusers and mood-boosting energy balls, it is sure to keep clients feeling energised and productive throughout the day. A Quiet Room has also been created, providing a safe space to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and enjoy a moment of calm.

Whether accommodating 15 people or 150,000, the Bath and West Showground is an extremely adaptable venue, with a vast range of facilities and resources that can be tailored to suit any event. Furthermore, the Showground Event Team will be on hand every step of the way and are dedicated to the success of your event whatever its shape or size.

