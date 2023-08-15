New Head of Technology and Innovation at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Gardiner as the new Head of Technology and Innovation. Mr Gardiner joins the Te Pae Christchurch ASM Global team after a successful tenure at the University of Canterbury, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in the field of Audio Visual (AV) and Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Mr Gardiner will play a pivotal role in overseeing all AV and ICT functions at Te Pae Christchurch. With an impressive track record of implementing cutting-edge technological solutions, he is set to lead the charge in ensuring that Te Pae Christchurch remains at the forefront of innovation in the events industry.

General Manager Ross Steele said “Mr Gardiner’s appointment marks an exciting milestone for Te Pae Christchurch. His deep understanding of AV and ICT technologies, along with his forward-thinking approach, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our clients and attendees.”

Mr Gardiner said “one of the standout features of Te Pae Christchurch is its world-class AV and ICT technology integration within the building. I look forward to working with the Te Pae team to continue to provide the latest and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of our clients to enhance the overall event experience.”

Mr Gardiner commenced his role in July.