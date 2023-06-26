Top of Article

One World Rental, a leading global provider of event technology, has once again showcased its expertise by successfully delivering state-of-the-art event technology, wireless connectivity, and secure payment systems for the highly anticipated Taste of London event. The collaboration between One World Rental and IMG has been ongoing since 2017, and the renewed multi-year deal in 2023 stands as a testament to the continued success of this partnership.

Taste of London, an iconic culinary festival held in the picturesque Regents Park, has been delighting food enthusiasts since its inception. The event brings together world-renowned chefs, innovative restaurants, and culinary delights from around the globe, creating a truly unforgettable experience. To ensure seamless operations and enhance the visitor experience, One World Rental has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing cutting-edge event technology and reliable connectivity solutions.

As a trusted technology partner, One World Rental has been instrumental in empowering Taste of London with innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the event. From the rental of Payment Systems and EPOS to high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity for guests and vendors to secure payment systems for seamless transactions, One World Rental has demonstrated its commitment to delivering excellence in event technology.

“Our continued collaboration with IMG and the successful delivery of Taste of London year after year highlight our unwavering dedication to providing top-notch event technology solutions,” said Kashif Din, CEO of One World Rental. “We are thrilled to be part of this iconic event and contribute to its success by offering our cutting-edge products and services.”

With its extensive range of event technology offerings, including iPad rentals, laptop rental, AV equipment, and Event Wi-Fi solutions, One World Rental has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the event industry. The company’s commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and bespoke solutions has garnered accolades from clients worldwide.

Through its partnership with IMG, One World Rental has been able to seamlessly integrate its solutions into the overall event infrastructure, ensuring that Taste of London runs smoothly and efficiently. By providing a reliable and robust technology backbone, One World Rental enables event organizers, vendors, and attendees to focus on what matters most – the culinary experience.

About One World Rental: One World Rental is a global leader in providing event technology solutions. With a vast inventory of cutting-edge devices and a team of experienced professionals, the company offers tailored technology rentals and support services for events of any scale. One World Rental’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative solutions has made it the preferred choice for event organizers worldwide.