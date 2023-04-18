Nottingham Venues selected to host UDine Awards

Top of Article

The prestigious event will take place at Nottingham Venue’s Orchard Hotel on Tuesday 20 June.

Nottingham Venues is pleased to announce that is has been selected as the host venue for the upcoming UDine Awards. Up to 130 people from across the UK’s university hospitality sector will attend the event at Nottingham Venues’ Orchard Hotel on Tuesday 20 June. The event will be hosted by celebrity chef, restaurateur, and TV host Simon Rimmer.

The UDine awards are a joint initiative between Inside Foodservice and University Hospitality Seminars. The annual event celebrates excellence in the university hospitality sector and recognises the organisations that are leading the way in the industry.

Prior to the awards, Udine and Nottingham Venues will host an afternoon of networking and a series of seminars where leaders within the industry can discuss sector issues and share best practice. Sustainability is high on the agenda, and the Orchard Hotel’s strong environmental credentials and focus on reducing its environmental impact is one of the reasons it was chosen as the host venue.

In addition to hosting the event, Nottingham Venues has also put the Orchard Hotel forward for the University Hotel Award. Located within the University of Nottingham campus, the 4* eco-friendly hotel comprises 202 bedrooms, 6 meeting rooms, a restaurant and welcomes thousands of business and leisure guests each year.

Tom Waldron-Lynch, General Manager of Nottingham Venues comments: “The Udine Awards are a landmark event within the university hospitality sector, and I am delighted that we will be hosting the event this year. Over the past year, the Nottingham Venues team has been focussed on putting our venues on the map in terms of the quality of provision we can offer industry award organisers, so I’m pleased that the organisers of the most significant awards in our sector has chosen to partner with us for the 2023 Udine Awards.

David McKown MBE, Director of the UDine Awards adds: “Nottingham Venues facilities and its location within the grounds of the University of Nottingham made it the perfect location for this years’ awards. Sustainability is a huge issue within our industry, and we therefore also wanted to partner with a venue that put sustainability at the heart of its service.”

Nottingham Venues is a collection of independent venues specialising in meeting and events, set in the beautiful ground of the University of Nottingham campus. All venues, including the East Midlands Conference Centre, the Jubilee Hotel and Conferences venue, Campus Venues and the 4* Orchard Eco Hotel were brought together under one brand in July 2022 with the aim of providing an unrivalled guest experience.

Nottingham Venues provides meeting space from 5 to 1000 delegates, with over 40 meeting rooms, 2000 sq. ft of exhibition space and 300 bedrooms at the Orchard Hotel and Jubilee Hotel combined.

