NOEA Looks to the Future at 2023 Convention

– AI, The Metaverse and the Changing Face of Brands, all on the agenda for 2023 –

The National Outdoor Event Association (NOEA) has announced the theme of its annual convention this year, #NOEAFutures, as it returns to Bath, 22nd November. The event, which last year followed its #BuildBackBetter strategy, will begin a new strategy for NOEA as the association once again looks to the future, accelerating its educational programme by embracing subjects from the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Metaverse, to the changing priorities of brand marketers at events.

The convention will once again welcome a number of stellar keynote presentations, representing some of the biggest events in the world and supporting the Futures branding. The conference content will also put focus on the process, role and execution of the event producers that sit behind great events. At the same time, guests will see the return of some of the most successful set pieces from previous years, including the ‘SAG Live!’ workshops where the audience can watch, and input into, a modern-day safety advisory group meeting.

As well as more of the future gazing content, the event will also be looking at equally pressing subjects, from the evolution of Martyn’s Law, to the role of event catering in designing live experiences. Sustainability will also take centre stage as the event continues to look at both the opportunities and the threats the future will bring.

“As an industry we’re now able to set our eyes a little further into the future and what challenges and opportunities it will bring. It’s the first time we’ve had the luxury of doing so and it will make for genuinely ground-breaking content, interesting conversations, and a new tone at the NOEA Convention,’ comments Susan Tanner, CEO, NOEA. “#NOEAFutures encompasses how we’re looking at 2024.”

“As ever, we’re supported by some amazing speakers who we’ll be sharing over the next few months. Genuine experts in their field and representing not just the most famous events on the planet, but also the contemporary thinking that helps create them,” continues Susan. “As always, we’ll put our community at the centre of the event and in the middle of the discussion. I’m constantly overwhelmed by the amount of engagement we get at the Convention, so many people come ready to openly share the best and worst of their experiences, so others can learn from them. This year, given the subjects we’re putting out there, will not only be insightful, but a lot of fun.”

The NOEA Futures Convention & Awards takes place 22nd November in Bath. The day convention will take place in a new venue, The Hilton Garden Inn, Bath, with the evening Awards continuing to return to the stunning setting of The Pump Rooms and Roman Baths, just a short walk away in the centre of Bath.