Linde Material Handling have got your event covered!

Our specialist events team are on hand to support you with all your material handling requirements, throughout the UK and Europe.

Whether you need a powered pallet truck for an exhibition, or a counterbalance forklift truck for an arena tour – Linde Rental Solutions make it happen – cost-effectively and just a phone call or email away.

With access to our 45,000 strong truck fleet throughout Europe, you can be sure that we have the right equipment, wherever and whenever you need it. Each rental truck comes with Linde quality, perfect ergonomics, proven reliability, and industry-leading safety standards.

We know our customers need a fast, responsive, flexible, and reliable service – that is why we offer:

Dedicated one point of contact for the events industry

Specialist & dedicated event fleet

Flexible & affordable pricing

Support with European and Global requirements

Fast deliveries & collections

24/7 service cover

Our dedicated events team offer a fully project-managed service for all the equipment we supply – so you can get on with organising your event, safe in the knowledge that your material handling requirements are in hand.

Call our Events Team today on 0845 608 5000 or email hire@linde-mh.co.uk to discuss your event requirements.

Linde’s quality, just when you need it.

Contact Details:

0845 608 5000

enquiries@linde-mh.co.uk

hire@linde-mh.co.uk

www.linde-mh.co.uk