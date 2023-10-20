NEC Group signs Menopause Workplace Pledge

The UK’s leading live events business, NEC Group, has signed the Menopause Workplace Pledge.

The pledge marks the NEC Group’s commitment to recognising that the menopause can be an issue in the workplace and how the business will talk openly, positively, and respectfully about the menopause.

54% of the NEC Group workforce are women, and nationally, women make up nearly half of the UK workforce. Many women can feel forced to reduce their hours at work, pass up promotions and even quit their jobs due to lack of menopause support. The Group aims to mitigate this by actively supporting and informing affected employees.

Led by women’s health charity Wellbeing of Women, the Menopause Workplace Pledge encourages organisations to take positive action to ensure everyone going through the menopause is supported.

The NEC Group – which operates a host of first-class live event venues in Birmingham – encourages an inclusive and values-led company culture for staff, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Melanie Smith CBE, CEO of NEC Group said: “We are proud to sign the Menopause Workplace Pledge. Our colleagues at the NEC Group deliver outstanding live events, enabled by our commitment to a diverse and inclusive working environment. We believe every single colleague should be able to bring their best self to work. The Menopause Workplace Pledge will support this commitment and address some of the unique challenges faced by women in the workplace.”

Claire Bond, Group HR Director at NEC Group said: “By announcing this on World Menopause Day, we want to raise awareness, break myths and highlight the support we have available to colleagues of the NEC Group.

“Menopause is a natural phase in a woman’s life, and it’s crucial that we create a supportive and understanding environment for our colleagues who may be going through this significant life transition.”

This pledge marks a step forward in the Group’s ‘Better Events’ ESG plan. One of three key focus pillars, ‘better for everyone’, is focused on making a positive impact on colleagues, stakeholders, and local communities to ensure a proud legacy remains.