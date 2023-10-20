AOK Events announces it has become an employee-owned business

The Directors of AOK Events have announced that the company has become an employee-owned business, having purchased 65% of the company’s shares from AOK Events’ shareholders through an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

The company was set up by Alex Hewitt and Jo Greenstock in 2000 and this move not only secures the long-term future of the company and its employees, but underpins the ambitious growth plans the award-winning event management company has for the future.

“The establishment of an EOT at AOK Events will provide amazing career development opportunities for all staff,” said Alex Hewitt. “Our brilliant employees will have collective control of their futures, whilst continuing to deliver incredible events to our roster of wonderful clients.”

“Jo Greenstock, Giles Toosey and I remain 100% involved on a daily basis, and we look forward to Dan Bull, Dan Wheeler and Charlie Tanner joining us to grow the company”, said Alex Hewitt. “Our brilliant Senior Leadership Team will start to take increasingly more responsibility for the day to day running of the business”.

AOK Events specialises in live events, corporate hospitality, venue finding, parties and fulfilment.