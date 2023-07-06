Lifting the TURF – NFTs and blockchain

Top of Article

Since 2022, tellingly titled company TURF has been pitching exclusive NFTs and art prints of ‘any place on earth’.

Co-founder Garm Lucassen, who has a history in business infomatics, took his experience of blockchain and NFTs to co-found TURF, which is focused on cartographic/map-based art. Every piece in its global collection is available just once and TURF is working with First Event and Cardano Foundation to deliver a new dimension in event giveaways.

In this episode, Garm is joined by Alex Mazza, outreach development manager at Swiss-based Cardano, a not-for-profit organisation focused on furthering the public digital infrastructure, and Matt Collishaw, who is head of digital at corporate event management specialist First Event.

With host James Dickson putting the questions, the participants discuss the TURF collection and its impact on events, the 2022 Cardano Summit by way of example, the concept of NTFs and Blockchain, authenticity, gifting gold NFTs, gamification and much, much more.

