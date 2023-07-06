Top of Article

Specialist brand experience agency group, TBA Group, is excited to announce its expansion into the United States, with the establishment of a new US office based in Los Angeles.



With its expertise in creating extraordinary brand experiences, blending creativity, digital and technological capabilities with engaging entertainment, TBA Group has been at the forefront of shaping unforgettable experiences and content that captivates audiences around the globe. This strategic move into the United States is driven by significant growth the company has experienced in recent years, as well as being entrusted by world-leading brands and global sports rights holders to spearhead new innovative brand activations in the United States.

TBA Group’s knowledge across sport, brands and entertainment, and focus on insights and innovation, has attracted the attention of world-leading clients seeking to elevate their brand experiences in the United States. TBA Group has been appointed to design and execute an array of prestigious events around the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, including the highly anticipated VISTA Las Vegas, in association with McLaren Racing F1 team. Velocity Experience, the Motorsport and F1 team of TBA Group, will also be activating on behalf of various other prominent clients in F1 and Team sponsors across the Vegas Grand Prix weekend, soon to be announced.

VISTA Las Vegas, bridging the gap between sport and entertainment, is the ultimate race weekend experience across the Vegas Grand Prix weekend, (16-18 Nov 2023) for practice, qualifying, and race day. VISTA offers VIP guests a supercharged viewing party, packed with a full entertainment programme from the crown jewel of Las Vegas nightlife, Drai’s rooftop club, located at The Cromwell.

Guy Horner, CEO, TBA Group, commented: “We’re very excited to embark on our expansion into the United States, establishing a strong presence to support our clients in such an important market.

Our expansion into the US is a natural progression for the Group, with so many large-scale sporting, brand, and entertainment opportunities. With the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be supersized in the US, alongside the LA 2028 Olympics, and the huge growth of Formula 1 stateside, we bring proven expertise and experience to support our clients and partners.

The demand for live experiences and content creation is massive, and this move into the US will continue to fuel our agency groups’ ambitious growth plans.”

The expansion into the US market solidifies TBA Group’s position as a global leader in brand experiences and demonstrates its continued dedication to crafting unforgettable moments.

TBA Group’s passion for creativity is evidenced in the recent appointment of Liam Moriarty, who joins as Creative Director, with over 18 years’ experience within events and experiential, from sports and automotive, to luxury and FMCG sectors.

Nikolaos Barbas, who joins as Executive Director Sport, also bolsters the group’s knowledge and experience within the sports industry. Nikolaos has over 26 years of experience in football and the wider sports hospitality, marketing, and guest management sectors.