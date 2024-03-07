Leeds unites to inspire event Organisers

CHS Leeds has once again joined forces with Conference Leeds and the Royal Armouries to give visitors to this year’s show an authentic taste of the city, fast becoming one of the UK’s most exciting destinations for conferences and events. The exhibition returns to the city of its inception for the 13th time, and to the Royal Armouries for the third time as the event continues to expand.

Conference Leeds have been a long-term supporter of CHS Leeds as the Strategic Brand Partner and are integral to the event’s success. The team will once again be working with the show to not just share the very best and brightest ideas in the events industry but showcase how many of these are reflected in the exhibition’s home city. Meanwhile, the Royal Armouries continues to be a proactive venue partner, capable of housing the show as it continues to grow its footprint.

“Leeds is the spiritual home of CHS and our success has very much mirrored the growth of the city over the last decade,” comments Lou Hindley, Commercial Director “We’re once again delighted to have grown our space at the Royal Armouries and we’re attracting the many event organisers that are flooding into the city at the moment. This is an exciting place for the industry to meet, and we’re delighted to be a part of it.”

“We’re thrilled with the success of CHS Leeds, and the show’s continued expansion in the city,” added Claire Heap, Visitor Economy Manager, Conference Leeds. “It underlines the growth of Leeds both as a business destination and one for conference and events. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the city and to the event, and hope they get a chance to enjoy both the business and leisure aspects of our city.”

“CHS Leeds is yet another success story from Leeds’s event scene and represents another exhibition that is growing in the city,” commented Ben Campbell, Venue Director at the Royal Armouries. “We’re looking forward to welcoming past visitors but also new buyers to the Royal Armouries. They’ll see the best of Leeds, beautiful and original venues, warm and welcoming people, and a contemporary and innovative event industry. It’s going to be a great event.”

CHS Leeds takes place at The Royal Armouries, Leeds, 23rd April 2024.