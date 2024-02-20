Leading Event Planner Takes a Top Seat at the Hessian Table

Liz Taylor, managing director of Liz Taylor Consultancy (LTC) and CEO of award-winning event planners, the Taylor Lynn Corporation (TLC), has been appointed to the board of the fast-growing external catering business, Hessian.

Joining the hospitality company behind the successful Chef Lab brand, hospitality consultant and leading professional event planner Liz said: “I am thrilled to be joining Hessian. It’s a business with a real energy and a dynamic, exciting approach to bringing innovative menu design to the external event sector.

“Working alongside Chris Yates, managing director, we are developing an ambitious strategy to grow the company as preferred caterers for leading venues, and in addition, exclusive caterers for corporate and private events right across the UK and Europe.

Liz Taylor Consultancy provides niche marketing services to a mix of independent and branded hospitality businesses. In her sister role as founder CEO of award-winning event planners, the Taylor Lynn Corporation (TLC), Liz has an extensive knowledge of the hospitality industry and 35 years of experience in the lucrative and demanding international events market, which is integral to her new position at Hessian. She has worked with global leaders, celebrities, blue-chip companies, charities, sports brands, retail giants, media businesses, and even a royal guest or two, in delivering a range of top-level corporate and private occasions.

“With three decades of experience in event management, I understand what it takes to impress discerning clients and highly demanding event planners. Chris and the Hessian team respond to this with bold and exciting food. I see their huge ambition and strong focus on building a company that emphasises the quality of its food, innovative preparation, and a unique, theatrical presentation, which will set it apart.”

Chris Yates, managing director of Hessian added: “We are delighted to welcome Liz to the company. Her reputation is synonymous with events that raise the bar in terms of experience, creativity, and imaginative production. Her expertise, drive, and ‘out of the box’ thinking will bring us a fresh approach to our growth, and new opportunities to develop the company on the international event scene.”

LTC has worked with businesses such as GG Hospitality’s Hotel Football and Stock Exchange Hotel, Victor’s Restaurants, Tom Kerridge’s Bull and Bear, Lone Star Boutique Hotel & Suites, Barbados, St Brelade’s Bay Hotel, Jersey, The Wrightington Hotel, Wigan and the Cheshire events venue, Tatton Estates.