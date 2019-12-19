Do you want to boost your event attendance by up to 30%?

Tag Digital support event organisers to drive their event attendance and revenues by up to 30% through digital advertising. We are PPC (Pay Per Click) specialists that focus solely on events, which ensures that we have an unparalleled understanding of the industry and the challenges that event organisers face. We support our clients through targeted campaigns on Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram as our base platforms to supercharge their events.

Our clients, including Informa, Reed Exhibitions, Messe Frankfurt, Ascential and lots more, trust and rely on our digital marketing expertise as a cost-effective strategy to increase awareness and drive traffic to clients’ event websites to get as many new attendees and exhibitors as possible.

“We wouldn’t have been able to grow the event to the size that it is now without the support of an agency like Tag doing very optimised PPC campaigns for us. I think it is very important to be able to scale the event and it should not be ignored” Sabina Osorio, Money20/20

Learn more about What Event Planners Need To Know About Paid Advertising Campaigns to get you set up for success in 2020. Check out some of our latest case studies here.

If you need to find new members, attendees, sponsors, delegates or exhibitors – feel free to get in touch.

