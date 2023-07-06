isla partners with Event Sustainability Live

Top of Article

Event Sustainability Live (ESL), which makes its debut at ExCeL, London in November, has announced an associate partnership with isla, which was put together by sector professionals in 2020.

Committing to impart the confidence and resources required to deliver sustainable events, and determined to make a difference, isla is the product of 12 agencies from across the sector.

A resolutely independent membership organisation focused equally on zero waste, 100 percent renewable, and carbon emission reductions, it’s a respected resource, already, and partnering with ESL provides a platform for its intent.

Toni Griggs, growth lead at isla, comments: “We’re delighted to work with organiser Event Industry News (EIN) on the inaugural edition of Event Sustainability Live. EIN and isla have a shared mission to drive forward sustainability messaging in a way that is accessible and actionable across the whole events value chain.

“The above mission will be weaved into the full ESL education programme and we can’t wait to welcome agencies, suppliers, venues and more to the stage and to the audience.

“Held just two weeks before the start of COP28 we hope that ESL will provide the inspiration and impetus needed to keep the goal of event decarbonisation within reach.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Sustainability Live, says: “Watching isla come together in and around lockdowns, the experience and innovation involved was inspiring and I’m so pleased to be working on ESL with such a dynamic partner.

“The show is about content, about creating a platform for the industry to learn from, and isla’s input is a real asset.”

isla have been working hard behind the scenes already and have created a framework of themes for some of the education sessions across ESL’s three stages, the show is accepting submissions and looking for experts to take to the stage on topics such as the importance of data, particularly in relation to audience travel and waste streams, engaging across the events supply chain, and circularity within events – the adoption of principles and practices that promote resource efficiency.

Event Sustainability Live is at Excel London on November 15th and 16th. Applications to speak at the show are now open, if you have expertise in sustainability the team wants to hear from you. Apply here

Agencies, suppliers and venues already practicing sustainability who want to showcase their talents can join the focussed marketplace – for information on exhibiting email hello@eventsustainabilitylive.com

https://eventsustainabilitylive.com