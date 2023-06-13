International Rugby Experience – Creation of a Legend

Top of Article

OMM had the opportunity of building a unique “world-class interactive experience” in the heart of Limerick, Ireland. The International Rugby Experience has been built on the foundations of World Rugby’s values, Passion, Discipline, Integrity, Solidarity and Respect. Visitors will be immersed in a truly authentic and exciting experience that reflects all the elements of the game.

Chosen for their expertise in digital experiences, OMM played a key role in transforming world-renowned Níall McLaughlin’s architectural masterpiece into a set of experiences that is just as unique on the inside as it appears on the outside. Paul O’Connell, International Rugby Experience Chairperson and one of the sport’s most renowned figures, describes the experience as “one of the best of its kind in the world”.

Having been assigned the colossal task of the creative and development of all the experiences throughout the IRE building, OMM created an overarching design system ensuring good design thinking and consistency across all experiences. Thus, creating the foundations for the final creative treatment, storyboarding, scriptwriting, film production, video edits, backend architecture & database creation, Unity game engine and Touchscreen development.

This six-storey, iconic building immerses visitors into the world of rugby via a series of best-in-class experiential activations. Visitors start their journey with a spine-tingling introduction to the five key pillars that make Rugby the sport it is today. As they move further through, they discover a series of cultural grass roots storytelling pieces, before some of the greatest legends in the game guide them through a series of individual and team-based skills trials on the 2nd and 3rd floors.

Jock Peggie, Head of Education, Laws and Compliance at World Rugby, was brought in to ensure that the skills floor is not only thoroughly enjoyable but also authentic. Visitors get to learn from legends including Jonny Wilkinson, Faf De Klerk, Keith Earls and Tadgh Furlong, via a ‘tech stack’ of touch screens, projectors, LiDAR sensors, laser spotlights and industrial load cells.

Stuart Williams, Associate Art Director, had the following to say,

“We are absolutely thrilled to have partnered with OMM for the International Rugby Experience. Their expertise and creativity have been invaluable in bringing the project’s vision to life. We are confident that the IRE will provide an unforgettable experience for all who attend, thanks in large part to the contributions of OMM.”

Commissioned and funded by the JP McManus Foundation, this not-for-profit venture sought to achieve three core aims: education, preservation and attention. To educate new players, preserve the history of the sport and promote sustained growth in cultural attention for the city of Limerick.

The end result: six storeys of fully interactive, multifaceted digital engagement like nothing else in its class.