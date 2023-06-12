New Director of Operations appointed at Glasgow’s SEC

Top of Article

One of Scotland’s most experienced major events professionals, has joined the SEC as Director of Operations. Colin Hartley (47) from Glasgow, joined the city’s event campus in early June to oversee the running of the SEC’s hundreds of exhibitions, conferences and live entertainment shows.

With more than 20 years’ experience, Colin has been part of some of Scotland’s biggest and most exciting events. He was a key part of the team for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships, responsible for over 700 paid staff, 27 venues, 4000 volunteers and a cultural programme involving three live sites. He was also Championships Director for the 2015 FIG World Gymnastics Championships, hosted at the OVO Hydro and was Head of Festival Operations for Glasgow 2014, Commonwealth Games.

Colin joins the SEC team at an important time as Scotland’s leading events campus prepares to host some globally significant events over the next few years. In November 2024, the SEC will host the 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly, bringing together over 1000 senior delegates including heads of police, ministers, senior government officials and INTERPOL senior leadership from across 195 member countries.

The campus is also gearing up for a busy live entertainment season with Elton John, Shania Twain and Deacon Blue and many more all scheduled to play before the end of 2023. Some of Scotland’s favourite events and exhibitions are also returning for 2023 with the Scottish Wedding Show and IRNBRU Carnival programmed for later this year.

As well as overseeing the operations around all events, Colin will play an integral role in helping the SEC meet its ambitious strategy of becoming net zero by 2030.

Colin Hartley said: “I’ve been fortunate to work across some of the world’s biggest and most exciting events and I’m delighted to be bringing that experience to the home of Glasgow’s best events – right here at the SEC. Glasgow and indeed Scotland, has the capacity to rival even some of the world’s biggest cities when it comes to facilities and accessibility and I’m looking forward to helping the SEC solidify its prominence on the global events stage.”

Peter Duthie, Chief Executive of the SEC said: “Colin is by far one of Scotland’s most seasoned event professionals and brings with him a wealth of valuable knowledge and experience. He will be an excellent addition to our senior team as we look to grow the SEC’s reputation as a world-class venue for events at all levels.”