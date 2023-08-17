How to design and deliver a flawless hackathon

Ewelina Dunkley has years of experience in the live events world, working in hospitality, fine dining and private parties before joining what is now called Meta in 2016, where she’s events lead.

This episode is about Hackathons, a term for a social coding event that brings computer programmers and other interested people together to improve upon, or build, new software.

Ewelina talks host James Dickson through the customer journey, dispelling myths and clarifying the makeup of a Hackathon.

She goes on to discuss the value in collaboration, the high energy atmosphere of these get-togethers, in-person or remote and who benefits.

Ewelina details the duration, building teams, commitments, connectivity, skills diversity, structure, judges, unpolished results, networks, ensuing relationships, and… the Hackers Club.

