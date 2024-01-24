Glastonbury Festival: Musicians compete to perform

Glastonbury Festival has announced the return of a competition, where musicians compete for a slot on one of the festival’s main stages.

The Emerging Talent Competition 2024 will culminate in a live final performed before a panel of judges.

Three winners will also receive grants from the music charity PRS Foundation.

Glastonbury co-organiser, Emily Eavis, said: “We’re really happy to be able to offer this opportunity for rising artists.”

She added: “So many amazing acts have been showcased by the Emerging Talent Competition over the years – and, as with the Festival, we welcome artists from all musical genres. I’m really excited to hear what 2024’s entries bring.”

The competition will be open to UK and Ireland-based acts of any musical genre.

Application forms will be available on the festival’s website from Monday 29 January until Monday 5 February.

A longlist of 90 performers will be drawn up, before being whittled down to the eight who will take part in the final later this year, with festival founder Michael Eavis among the 30 judges.

Musician N’famady Kouyaté won the competition in 2023.

“It gave me and the band a chance to perform on an amazing stage at an incredible festival,” he said.

“Winning also meant that I could take the next steps to further my career.”

The winners of the free-to-enter competition will also be awarded a £5,000 talent development prize from PRS Foundation to put towards their song writing and performing.

Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation talent development prize.

