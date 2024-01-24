Welcome to Jordon Freight: Your Events Logistics Partner

For over 25 years, Jordon Freight has been a trusted partner in seamless event logistics. As a communication-driven Global Freight Forwarder and Transport expert, we pride ourselves on delivering first-class services to the events industry.

Why Choose Jordon Freight?

✓ On-Time Delivery: We understand the heartbeat of events – timing. Count on us for punctual and reliable deliveries every time.

✓ Clear Communication: Stay informed every step of the way. Operating 24/7 receive clear and regular updates from our Ops team to ensure you’re always in the loop, stress-free.

✓ Expert in Short Lead Times: Need it yesterday? We excel in managing short lead times, nationally and across Europe. We help you to focus on the event, not the logistics.

Our Services:

🚚 UK Distribution: Nationwide coverage for timely and efficient UK deliveries.

🌍 European Transport & Logistics: Seamless operations across Europe to meet your international event needs.

✈️ International Sea & Air Freight: Global reach with in-house customs expertise for smooth international shipments.

🛃 UK Customs Clearance: Hassle-free customs clearance handled comprehensively in-house.

🏭 Warehousing: Secure and reliable warehousing solutions to meet your storage requirements.

Why Jordon Freight Stands Out:

🌐 Operational Excellence: Our 24/7 transport operations ensure consistent service levels for leading events companies.

🤝 Your Events, Our Priority: We take the pressure off your shoulders, letting you concentrate on creating memorable events.

Connect with Us:

If you have unique service challenges or are seeking competitive prices, drop us a line, and we’ll call you right back.

We know the events industry is closely connected and are happy to provide testimonials from clients in this sector.

Thanks for reading and we look forward to making your events smoother and more successful.

Choose Jordon Freight – Your Event Logistics, Made Simple

Contact Details:

Jordon Freight Limited

4 Schneider Business Park

Felixstowe

Suffolk

IP11 3SS

+44 (0)1394 286644

Contact: Roddy Forster

Luke Turner

sales@jordonfreight.com

www.jordonfreight.com/specialistsectors