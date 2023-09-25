Events Industry Forum invites applications for grants

The Event Industry Forum invites applications for grants for projects that will benefit the outdoor events industry.

The Forum, which brings together 33 trade bodies and similar organisations from across the outdoor event industry, has funding available to support projects that will be of general benefit to the outdoor sector.

Since taking over publication of The Purple Guide from the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) in 2013, the Forum has already provided over £200,000 in grants and support for projects to help the sector.

The Forum is committed to using funds raised from sales of the Guide to support projects that will have a wide benefit to the outdoor events industry.

Grant Guidelines

Applications must be able to demonstrate a purpose that will benefit and support the interests of the outdoor events industry.

Applications must be non-commercial in that the benefits are freely accessible to the industry and not subject to any form of commercial commitment.

Applicants must agree to provide EIF with regular progress reports on projects being funded and a detailed final report on the project at its conclusion, as well as to these reports being published on the EIF website.

Grant recipients must agree to present the results of the project to EIF members either via a Zoom or face-to-face meeting.

How to Apply

Applications for grants must be made through the EIF website (https://www.eventsindustryforum.co.uk/index.php/activities/purple-guide-grants) and must include an explanation of how the project will benefit the events industry as well as timescales for delivery.

EIF Decision Process

Applications for grants will be considered at a meeting of the EIF Directors twice a year and applicants will be notified of the outcome at least two weeks after each meeting together, where possible, with their reasoning. The next deadline for applications is 1st November.