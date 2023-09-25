Finalists announced for 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) has revealed the finalists for the 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards. Now in its 10th year, the awards, which celebrate the best in the world of association events will take place on December 8, 2023, at P&J Live in Aberdeen, Scotland.
This year’s finalists represent excellence and innovation across various categories in the professional conference industry. The ABPCO Excellence Awards aim to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to the field, showcasing the best in association events, agency and in-house PCOs, sustainable practices, and more.
The finalists for the 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards are:
Best Association Events Team:
- Haymarket Media Group Ltd – Intensive Care Society and Wonderly Agency
- Renewable UK
- British Society for Rheumatology
Best Agency PCO:
- Wonderly Agency
- Outsourced Events Ltd
- TFI Lodestar
Best In-house PCO:
- NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union
- University of South Wales
- Renewable UK
Best EDI at a Conference:
- Commended – Salvesen Mindroom and EICC
Industry Supplier of the Year:
- First Travel Solutions
- Cvent
- GES
- Whitespace XPO
Legacy and Impact
- International Foundation for Integrated Care, Abbey Conference & Events, Visit Flanders
- British Society of Soil Science
- The Association of Cardiovascular Nursing & Allied Professions (ACNAP), with EICC
- Visit Belfast
The Partnership Award:
- BritSpine Back Health Day, Mosaic Events, UK Spine Societies Board, Versus Arthritis and Glasgow Convention Bureau.
- Renewable UK and ExCeL London
The Rising Star Award:
- Rachel Neil, Abbey Conference & Events
- Malwina Soltys, Alzheimer’s Research
- Anya Dranichnikova, Victory Services Club
The Guiding Star Award:
- Rose Padmore, Opening Doors and Venues
- Danielle Bounds, ICC Wales
- Elaine Miller, EICC
- Suzanne Singleton, London & Partners
- Steven Daun, ASM Global
The Sustainability Award:
- NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union
- British Society for Rheumatology
- The Stroke Association
An award will also be made to one individual for outstanding contribution to the industry.
The finalists were carefully selected by an independent panel of judges, reflecting the highest standards in the industry.
Heather Lishman, ABPCO’s Association Director, commented, “This year has seen a record number of entries, and the quality of submissions has been exceptional. We are thrilled to recognise the incredible work being done in our industry. The ABPCO Excellence Awards are a testament to the dedication and innovation of our members and the wider conference and event community.”
The 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards promise to be a memorable occasion, offering attendees the opportunity to network and celebrate the achievements of the association PCO industry’s leaders.