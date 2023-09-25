Finalists announced for 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) has revealed the finalists for the 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards. Now in its 10th year, the awards, which celebrate the best in the world of association events will take place on December 8, 2023, at P&J Live in Aberdeen, Scotland.

This year’s finalists represent excellence and innovation across various categories in the professional conference industry. The ABPCO Excellence Awards aim to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to the field, showcasing the best in association events, agency and in-house PCOs, sustainable practices, and more.

The finalists for the 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards are:

Best Association Events Team:

Haymarket Media Group Ltd – Intensive Care Society and Wonderly Agency

Renewable UK

British Society for Rheumatology

Best Agency PCO:

Wonderly Agency

Outsourced Events Ltd

TFI Lodestar

Best In-house PCO:

NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union

University of South Wales

Renewable UK

Best EDI at a Conference:

Commended – Salvesen Mindroom and EICC

Industry Supplier of the Year:

First Travel Solutions

Cvent

GES

Whitespace XPO

Legacy and Impact

International Foundation for Integrated Care, Abbey Conference & Events, Visit Flanders

British Society of Soil Science

The Association of Cardiovascular Nursing & Allied Professions (ACNAP), with EICC

Visit Belfast

The Partnership Award:

BritSpine Back Health Day, Mosaic Events, UK Spine Societies Board, Versus Arthritis and Glasgow Convention Bureau.

Renewable UK and ExCeL London

The Rising Star Award:

Rachel Neil, Abbey Conference & Events

Malwina Soltys, Alzheimer’s Research

Anya Dranichnikova, Victory Services Club

The Guiding Star Award:

Rose Padmore, Opening Doors and Venues

Danielle Bounds, ICC Wales

Elaine Miller, EICC

Suzanne Singleton, London & Partners

Steven Daun, ASM Global

The Sustainability Award:

NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union

British Society for Rheumatology

The Stroke Association

An award will also be made to one individual for outstanding contribution to the industry.

The finalists were carefully selected by an independent panel of judges, reflecting the highest standards in the industry.

Heather Lishman, ABPCO’s Association Director, commented, “This year has seen a record number of entries, and the quality of submissions has been exceptional. We are thrilled to recognise the incredible work being done in our industry. The ABPCO Excellence Awards are a testament to the dedication and innovation of our members and the wider conference and event community.”

The 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards promise to be a memorable occasion, offering attendees the opportunity to network and celebrate the achievements of the association PCO industry’s leaders.