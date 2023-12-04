Eventflow takes home Best Technology Start-Up Award at the Event Technology Awards

Eventflow, a Sussex-based start-up empowering event organisers with its cloud-based exhibitor manual platform, has been crowned Best Technology Start-Up at the 2023 Event Technology Awards.

Judged by an independent panel of event industry experts, the prestigious Event Technology Awards honour the achievements of companies delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry. Winning the award for Best Technology Start-Up is a testament to the team’s commitment to providing event organisers with the tools they need to streamline event management. Henry Barnett, Co-Founder & Director of Development and Design, said:

“Winning the Best Technology Start-Up at the Event Technology Awards in our first year is a remarkable achievement. Just a year ago, we couldn’t have imagined being nominated for such an award. This is a clear sign of our team’s hard work and dedication. It’s a true team achievement.”

Exhibitor manuals reimagined

Eventflow is a cloud-based platform that replaces traditional exhibitor manuals, PDF forms, and shared drives with a centralised, interactive platform. This makes it easy for event organisers to communicate important event information with exhibitors, collect required documentation, and manage deadlines and tasks.

What makes Eventflow different?

Many event organisers still rely on outdated methods like PDF or Word documents and emails to communicate crucial event information with exhibitors and sponsors. This approach is time-consuming and costly. Instead of fostering meaningful relationships with their partners, event organisers are often bogged down in day-to-day administrative tasks. Eventflow handles these administrative tasks, freeing event organisers to focus on building valuable connections with their partners.

Co-Founder & Client Director Christian Skelton said:

“From day one, we set out to reimagine the role of the exhibitor manual in the event organiser toolkit. We built Eventflow to make exhibitor management easier and more efficient for event organisers and exhibitors—a refreshing alternative to PDF manuals, back-and-forth emails, and shared drives. Winning Best Technology Start-Up at Event Technology Awards in our first year is incredible and something we intend to build upon in 2024!”

The Future of Eventflow

2024 is poised to be an exciting year for Eventflow, with significant new features planned to make it even easier for event organisers to get up and running on the platform. Discover more and request a 30-minute demo or video overview at https://www.eventflowapp.com.

