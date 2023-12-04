The Delegate Wranglers’ first “Nearly Christmas Party” captured by First Sight Media

First Sight Media was the production partner for The Delegate Wranglers’ first “Nearly Christmas Party,” where 120 event industry professionals attended the event at Middle Eight London to celebrate that it’s nearly Christmas and raise money for a number of charities!

First Sight Media provided screens, a PA system, film and sound crews, and equipment to film and record audio at the event to develop a post-event highlights video including vox pop interviews from event attendees.

Neil Thompson, founder and MD of The Delegate Wranglers, commented, ”What a fantastic time we had for The Delegate Wranglers first ever Nearly Christmas Party – wowser! Words can’t express the pride that the DW team are feeling right now – we are truly blessed with the best community that we could ever dream of.”

“First Sight Media – these guys are the best production partners you could ever work with – thanks to Richard Belcher and the team for sound, vision and videography services, and especially for the bants Rich!” he enthused.

Rich Belcher & The Grinch

First Sight Media MD, Rich Belcher, commented “We have worked with Neil and his team at The Delegate Wranglers for three years and it is always a fun and rewarding experience. This was the first “Nearly Christmas Party” that The Delegate Wranglers has organised, and it has kicked off the festive season of events for us nicely.’

The event raised over £600 in donations for Cash for Kids charity and its Mission Christmas appeal. Earlier in the day, The Delegate Wranglers team dropped off around ten bags of presents, all donated by guests, that will go straight to children who need them this Christmas.

“We love First Sight Media. Seriously, anyone looking for a production partner, we can’t recommend these guys highly enough,” added Diane Thompson, Group Guru at The Delegate Wranglers.