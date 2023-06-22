Emirates Old Trafford set to complete £75 million redevelopment

Top of Article

Emirates Old Trafford has announced the up-and-coming launch of its new hotel extension and event space later this year, which will complete the £75 million redevelopment over the past 15 years into a world class multi-purpose venue, based in Manchester.

The latest new development at Emirates Old Trafford will be the extension of the venue’s on-site hotel, which first opened its doors in September 2017. The four-star Hilton Garden Inn will expand its capacity to 250 luxury bedrooms and see the addition of a new and dynamic event space, cementing its place as an all-round destination for events.

The venue has today launched its new campaign – Destination Emirates Old Trafford – as it plays host to international events, including the Men’s Ashes later this summer, and a variety of concerts featuring world renowned artists and live experiences, as well as high-profile conference and events throughout the year.

The investment will see the new and extended hotel integrate closer with the existing event spaces, opening further options for organisers and creating an event destination in its own right. The venue already includes The Point, an award-winning event space – which is column-free and has a capacity of up to 1,200 – with seven-metre windows allowing for unrivalled and unimpeded panoramic views of the world-famous cricket pitch.

Together, the venue will now offer even more options for planners looking at multi-day events, large-scale conferences, experiential events, exhibitions, gala dinners and awards, incentives, and team building.

The campaign – Destination Emirates Old Trafford – will continue to emerge throughout 2023 with an official launch of the hotel extension scheduled for early Autumn. As part of the investment, the venue will also be launching new incentive and outdoor options for event organisers, bringing to life the scale and breadth of the venue, and how they can use it to bring their events to life.

Angela Hodson, Sales Director at Emirates Old Trafford, said: “We are so excited to launch our new development this year at Emirates Old Trafford as we believe this will take the venue to a completely new level. Not only will it grow our event space and bedroom capacity but also now the scale and breadth of options we can now offer our guests.

“Our campaign, Destination Emirates Old Trafford, is all about amplifying the unique experience that the venue can deliver both across our current on-site Hilton Garden Inn as well as our modern event spaces, including The Point. It’s about being a complete destination, which we feel it is. There is no Hilton Garden Inn in the world that has this capacity of flexible event space. Blending a global hotel brand with such large event spaces is a real affordable, high quality, unique selling proposition, unmatched across Europe.”

“Destination Emirates Old Trafford is so much more than the expansion of our venue; it’s about bringing every part of the venue to life. In addition to what we’ve previously had available, we continue to innovate with the products we have available to us, including utilising our outdoor fan village and the Players and Media Centre, which we will be launching soon.

“It’s also our opportunity to showcase the incredible and experienced team we have in place here at the venue, and also how we work with our clients to make the best possible experience for when they visit Emirates Old Trafford, whether that’s for an event, staying in the hotel, coming for a concert or to a cricket match.”