Big hitters back Event Sustainability Live

Top of Article

Hire Space, A Greener Future and Eventwell are the latest names to partner with Event Industry News (EIN)’s new show Event Sustainability Live, which takes place at ExCeL London in November.

Support from industry lynchpins is a boost to any launch event and, in this case, it underlines the want for, and the extensive research behind, creating and delivering Event Sustainability Live (ESL).

Claire O’Neill, co-founder at A Greener Future, was quick to point out the show’s potential to provide a platform for greater focused interactivity between suppliers and buyers.

“We’re happy to be partnering with Event Sustainability Live,” O’Neill adds. “It’s an opportunity to help more organisations to achieve AGF certification and, ultimately, to create a greener sector.”

Adam Parry, co-founder of ESL, comments: “The climate is changing but there is still time to act. As Muhammed Ali said, ‘Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small [people] who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it’.

“With 10 years of Event Tech Live we’re practised in bringing a sector’s great people together, and collaborating with the likes of Hire Space, A Greener Future and Eventwell is another big step towards replicating that impact with ESL. I thank them all for getting involved.

“The two shows will run alongside each other at Excel, which cuts transport emissions by half, and will have the same onus on remarkable content. They are independent events otherwise though. We hope there will be some cross-pollination in terms of audience, obviously, but it’s easy to see the focus on sustainability as much as technology through data we get from stories published at Event Industry News.”

Kim Meier, head of growth at Hire Space, says: “[We are] delighted to be partnering with Event Sustainability Live in its inaugural year, as the transition to sustainability becomes ever more urgent.

“The show promises to deliver impactful content and solutions across the range of challenges in event sustainability and we’re excited to work with the ESL team to support organisers, businesses, and venues on their journey to net zero.”

Engage, educate, make a difference…

ESL’s Call for Papers is open now, apply to speak here and for info on exhibiting or sponsoring please email hello@eventsustainabiitylive.com